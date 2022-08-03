Will Zero Trust adoption remain a pipe dream?

While the zero-trust security model may offer excellent defense against emerging, unrecognized, and unpredictable threats, a piecemeal implementation approach, significant commitment for ongoing administration, and productivity concerns pose daunting challenges preventing organizations from adopting it fully. So how must an organization address these challenges and harness the significant benefits it offers?
Contributors
Gerald Caron, Chief Information Officer (CIO) / Assistant Inspector General for Information Technology (AIG/IT), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Office of the Inspector General (OIG)
Mr. Caron is the Chief Information Officer (CIO) / Assistant Inspector General of Information Technology (AIG/IT) for the Office of Inspector General (OIG) at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as of May 2021. Mr. Caron has over 24 years of information technology (IT) experience. He began his career in the US Army working in hands-on technical positions serving for 7 years. Previously he has served as the Director of Enterprise Network Management (ENM) within the Directorate of Operations in the Bureau of Information Resource Management (IRM) at the Department of State (DOS) since June 2016. Mr. Caron then spent 2 years as a contractor with the federal government, where he acquired more refined technical skills and a more detailed understanding of IT operations. He joined the federal government at the Department of State (DOS) in 2003 as a Systems Administrator. He has held multiple positions at the DOS, moving from managing small technical groups leading up to Director for ENM. One of his most significant accomplishments was acting as the technical liaison during a major cyber security event at the Department. His leadership allowed the Department to resolve the incident as quickly and effectively as possible with minimal impact to the mission. As the Director of ENM, Mr. Caron was personally responsible for the leadership of the largest office within the IRM bureau. This included managing the financial portfolio of over $200 million and prioritization of work across a wide range of disciplines. In this role he was responsible for the network and authentication infrastructure for the Department, led the re-engineering of the Department's primary Identity and Access Management solution, formed teams to address key security efforts needed to mitigate future potential cybersecurity attacks through collaborative efforts, led the redesign of the Department's Active Directory significantly improving security and responsible for the engineering and management of all the Department's global network infrastructure and perimeter security infrastructure.
Dan Wilkins, Chief Information Security Officer, State of Arizona
Dan is a 25+ year cyber security veteran including military, private and public sector service, and he is an author with international publications. Leading multiple teams during his life and career, Dan has made observations that led him to develop strategies to avoid burnout, incorporate force multipliers to increase team effectiveness, and leverage emerging technologies to help further the organization's goals. Dan has mentored and inspired hundreds of people with their career goals to achieve a sustainable work-life balance and a sustained model of success. Dan has several publications written in poetic style where he incorporates real life situations, history, and imagination in a culmination of intrigue through a series of short stories written on two intellectual levels for all audiences. Some of Dan's hobbies include writing modern day poetry, woodworking, restoring vintage cars, welding, hi-fidelity audio, and coaching others. Dan's quote "If you want to reach your goal, you need to know what the finish line looks like".
Bharat Soni, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Group Head Information Security Group, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank)
Result oriented seasoned Information, Cyber Security and Risk Management professional with experience of over 21 year in this domain. Strong acumen in implementation of Governance, Risk and Compliance in complex environments. Adept at creating strategic alliances with organization leaders to effectively align with and support key business initiatives. Expertise also includes recommending and managing cost effective, strategic and mutually beneficial business solutions,program management, policy frameworks and building and motivating high performance teams. Working experience includes Media House, Software, IT Consulting, and Banking.