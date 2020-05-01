Your digital assets and networks are growing, and so are the related threats. Executive leadership now views cybersecurity as a strategic business issue. The reputational, regulatory, and financial risks are mounting. How are you transforming your security operating model to make cybersecurity an enabler, not a barrier to exploiting digital capabilities?
Contributors
Richard Kaufmann, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Amedisys
Richard Kaufmann is a Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Amedisys. Amedisys is one of the county’s largest providers of Hospice, Home Health, and Personal Care services. Richard’s current role and leadership has been integral in establishing a security program that is rooted within a culture of caregiving and enables clinicians across the enterprise in delivering high quality care in a secure and compliant manner. Over the past several years Richard’s security program has transformed the standard security practices of threat intelligence, vulnerability management, and risk assessments. Amedisys has extended the concepts of risk management and established an adversary management function that proactively tracks threat actors and makes security decisions based on actionable intelligence gathered through sophisticated threat hunting. Over the coarse of the past year, Amedisys has maintained its ability to provide great care during the events of the COVID-19 pandemic. With Richard’s “help first, secure second” mentality, information security has become a true partner in how the company has solved problems like remote work and clinical safety during the pandemic. Less View all posts