CXO Healthcare Upcoming

The State of Value-Based Care

The State of Value-Based Care

Value-Based Care is a proposed healthcare delivery model for the United States where the patient’s health outcome is key. It is about the value of the health outcome rather than volume of services. To what degree has it been adopted, and what are the reported results? What is the roadmap to making it a standard for healthcare delivery?

Contributors

Girish Venkatachaliah

Girish Venkatachaliah, Chief Technology Officer, agilon health

Girish Venkatachaliah is the Chief Technology Officer and a member of the Executive Leadership Team at agilon health. He has spent over two decades in Data and AI in a variety of leadership roles. Prior to agilon health, he was a Partner... More   View all posts

Advertisement

Hexaware IMS - 7 MPU 300X250
Girish Venkatachaliah
Automate Everything - The New Cupid for BPOs 1 Leaderboard 728X90

Login


Not Member Yet?
Register

Register

  • Name

  • Contact Info

  • About Yourself

  • Minimum length of 8 characters
  • Upload

  • Location

  • Professional Background

  • Other Social Profiles

  • Areas of Interest