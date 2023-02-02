From meeting CEO expectations, accelerating value creation, maximizing customer impact, ensuring maximum returns on digital investments, and supporting sustainability, in 2023, how do CIOs plan to leverage originality in thinking, practicality in planning, and acute focus on impeccable execution to enable what’s best for the business and the planet?
The 2023 CIO Agenda
Contributors
Ghada Ijam, Chief Information Officer, Federal Reserve System
As System CIO for the Federal Reserve, Ghada leads the Fed's technology and cybersecurity professionals to move at the speed of business, driving collaboration and innovation to shape the Fed's digital future. Overseeing IT within a federated organization, she partners with leaders across the Reserve Banks and centralized service providers to work as one team for fast and flexible IT delivery, improved digital ways of working, and better insights and decision making for Fed business lines. Prior to her promotion in January 2020, Ghada served as Chief Operating Officer for National ITand had end-to-end responsibility for the Fed's centralized IT infrastructure and end user services, driving excellence in project, program and portfolio practices, and improving the IT partnership with Fed business lines and Reserve Banks. Before joining National IT in November 2017, Ghada was the Chief Information Officer (CIO) atthe National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak). As Amtrak's executive IT leader, she drove the company's customer experience, digital and data analytics strategies, and IT centralization efforts. Ghada has more than 20 years of experience delivering results through leading complex initiatives and running IT like a business. She excels in building strategic alliances with customers, focusing on mission goals, aligning people and managing technology portfolios. Prior to Amtrak, Ghada worked for 12 years at Intel, managing and directing global teams. Shealso previously served in a variety of roles with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and U.S. Bancorp. Ghada serves on the Board of Directors of Goodwill of Greater Washington, D.C., is a member of Women in Technology, and is ardent supporter of the American Diabetes Association. She holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Kuwait University, an MBA in Financial Management from Virginia Tech, and earned her executive education certificate from The Wharton School.
Piyush Chowhan, Chief Information Officer, Panda Retail Company – Savola Group
Piyush Chowhan is a digital evangelist with a passion for transforming businesses with the use of technology. With over two decades of experience working with global consumer and retail companies, he has an excellent track record of delivering results and creating value across organizations. His vision is creating innovation-focused digital strategies to maximize today's opportunities and prepare organizations for future disruptions. His passion for working with startups and innovation-led companies has given him the edge to create digital assets for organizations with the use of the latest technologies like Analytics, Cloud, and Artificial Intelligence. He has been a widely recognized leader in digital transformation and has been a much-wanted speaker at over 100 global events. He is an avid writer and his thought leadership is published in multiple magazines and portals.