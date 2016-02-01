 Tackling the top five digital transformation roadblocks
Tackling the top five digital transformation roadblocks

Tackling the top five digital transformation roadblocks

We are now in the execution mode with digital. The top five issues reported include lack of overarching digital strategy, ineffective organizational structure, employee resistance, unavailability of the quality talent pool, and insufficient budget support. While most business and technology leaders have faced similar issues in the past, why do these issues seem daunting in the digital context? What are some of the proven principles and methods leaders have used to handle these issues successfully?

