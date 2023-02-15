Tackling Security, Cost, and Culture to harness cloud potential fully

Cloud computing offers many benefits, including scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Still, many enterprises face significant challenges when trying to adopt cloud technologies. The top reported challenges companies face when adopting cloud services to include security and compliance concerns, integration and interoperability, cost management, lack of expertise, cultural resistance to change, performance and reliability, data migration, and managing multiple cloud vendors. So what strategies are IT leaders using to tackle these challenges and make the most of the potential cloud offers?