AI CXO Upcoming

Steps to Trustworthy AI

Upcoming - Steps to Trustworthy AI
What makes an AI system fair, safe, open, and useful for an average user? How are policymakers, organizations, and academia teaming up to ensure transparency into the data we use, the learning models we adopt, and how we configure the model to process the data to deliver trustworthy AI?

Contributors

CIO Talk Network

CIO Talk Network, Host & CEO, CIO Talk Radio

Sanjog Aul is an executive coach, strategic consultant, editorial planner, public speaker and moderator specializing in business and IT thought leadership. Sanjog has independently fashioned himself into a subject matter expert and thought ... More   View all posts

Advertisement

Cynet MPU 300X250

Newsletter

CIO Talk Network
FPT 1 728X90 Leaderboard

Login


Not Member Yet?
Register

Register

  • Name

  • Contact Info

  • About Yourself

  • Minimum length of 8 characters
  • Upload

  • Location

  • Professional Background

  • Other Social Profiles

  • Areas of Interest