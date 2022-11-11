CXO Staffing Upcoming

Solving the Quiet Quitting Crisis

Solving the Quiet Quitting Crisis

If workers are not getting clarity about their respective roles, don’t see growth prospects, and feel that no one cares about them, it can potentially lead to active or passive disengagement. But what magnified this issue to a “quiet quitting” crisis with reports claiming that most workers are not going above and beyond at work and are barely meeting expectations? What is the solution?

Contributors

George Varghese M

George Varghese M, Chief Human Resources Officer, Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd

Mr. George Varghese M., HR Professional with over 20 years of experience across entrepreneurship, manufacturing, IT/ ITES, retail, and pharma industries. He has been a passout of Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ranchi, a premier HR educ... More   View all posts
Paulo Sa

Paulo Sa, CIO Iberia, DB Schenker

Paulo Sá is the CIO of DB Schenker for the Cluster Iberia (Spain, Portugal, and Cuba). With 30 years of Work experience split between the Automotive Industry and Logistics Service Providers performing Roles in Logistics and IT. He is wo... More   View all posts

Advertisement

Citrix DaaS MPU 300X250
George Varghese M
Hexaware IMS - 5 Leaderboard 728X90

Login


Not Member Yet?
Register

Register

  • Name

  • Contact Info

  • About Yourself

  • Minimum length of 8 characters
  • Upload

  • Location

  • Professional Background

  • Other Social Profiles

  • Areas of Interest