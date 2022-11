Solving the Quiet Quitting Crisis

Mr. George Varghese M., HR Professional with over 20 years of experience across entrepreneurship, manufacturing, IT/ ITES, retail, and pharma industries. He has been a passout of Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ranchi, a premier HR education college since 1955. Mr. George has empowered organizations to identify growth opportunities to enhance organizational value and performance. He specializes in HR Business Partnering, Talent Acquisition, Total Rewards, Talent Management & HR Tech. Leading Teams and HR function for the last 10+ yrs, he is currently leading the Human Resources function for Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd (India's largest Apparel manufacturing company with revenues over 14 billion and 100,000+ employees), where he is leading the People transformation agenda and participating in preparing Shahi for its next phase of growth. He is an avid biker and has covered more than 70,000kms on road trips across India in the last 20 yrs. He believes travel is the best way to learn life lessons. Less