Rewriting the Application Access Playbook

Users have left the premise and working outside the four walls of your organization. With the cloud as the new home, applications are leaving the data center. 5G is redefining network and connectivity. Delivering seamless and secure user experience, maintaining business agility, and boosting workforce productivity in this dynamically shifting business and IT landscape would require fundamentally rethinking and resetting the application access paradigm. But how should one go about it, and what are the pitfalls? For those who are farther along the journey, what is the learning? How should IT or Security leaders rewrite their organization’s application access playbook?