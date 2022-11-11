CXO Supply Chain Upcoming

Rethinking Supply Chain to Business Resiliency

Rethinking Supply Chain to Business Resiliency

Due to the pandemic, global supply chains were rattled, and we are still scrambling. So how are business, supply chain, and IT leaders rethinking supply chain and operations to ensure business readiness and resiliency to tackle future disruptions?

Advertisement

Hexaware 4 - Automation to Autonomous MPU 250X300
CIO Talk Network
Hexaware IMS - 7 Leaderboard 728X90

Login


Not Member Yet?
Register

Register

  • Name

  • Contact Info

  • About Yourself

  • Minimum length of 8 characters
  • Upload

  • Location

  • Professional Background

  • Other Social Profiles

  • Areas of Interest