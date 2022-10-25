Reinventing Carrier: A 100-year-old Startup Journey

Carrier, a legacy waterfall manufacturing company, has embarked on a journey to reinvent itself by leveraging digital. From educating the leadership and board about the value of digital, partnering with business unit leaders, and embracing the power of analytics, automation, and other emerging technologies, it is no small feat to pull it all together with challenges galore. So how has the journey been thus far? What shift in mindset, culture, talent, processes, and tools has allowed Carrier to continue to transform into a modern, customer-centric lifecycle solutions provider?