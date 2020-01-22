 Managing IoT Security
IoT devices enabled by analytics and AI, sensing, reactions, and adjustments no longer need human attention, intervention, or awareness. And, with companies deploying many tens of thousands of such devices and endpoints, the attack surface is growing exponentially. What should enterprise security leadership do to proactive plan and manage the security of their IoT network?

