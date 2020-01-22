A significant shift like a merger in business or economic meltdown leaves employees wondering about their safety, what the future holds for them, how their roles will change, and how they should carry out their duties. How should a leader keep employees productive and effective during such transitional times, providing the structure, knowledge, and security, while adapting to the roadblocks and challenges?
Leading through Transition
