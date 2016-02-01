Multi-layered bureaucratic organizations with centralized decision making and endless meeting schedules are a recipe for disaster. How can you creatively unstructure your organization to foster fluid ideation, rapid decisions, and sustained relevance for the future?
How to Unstructure Your Organization for the Future?
Contributors
Prosenjit Sengupta, Executive Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, Thermax Limited
Prosenjit Sengupta joined as the Chief Digital Officer and a member of the Executive Council of Thermax Group in November 2018. Prosenjit joined Thermax from the Volkswagen Group, where he was heading the digitalisation initiative for India... More View all posts
Prosenjit Sengupta joined as the Chief Digital Officer and a member of the Executive Council of Thermax Group in November 2018. Prosenjit joined Thermax from the Volkswagen Group, where he was heading the digitalisation initiative for India, apart from heading its Steering and Governance for Asia Pacific. He also had a 14 years stint with Tata Motors, where he successfully created the Customer Relationship and Dealer Management systems. He brings in 20 years of enriching experience of digitising multi-country, multi-portfolio operations across organisations apart from creating governance strategies and integrating social media platforms. A graduate in Electronics Engineering, Prosenjit has also done his Business Management degree from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. Less View all posts