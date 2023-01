Facilitating Seamless Patient Experiences and Joy in Healthcare Practice: A Case Study

Leo Bodden is Group Vice President and Chief Digital & Technology Officer. In this role, he is responsible for development, research, budgeting, and strategic and operational oversight of all emerging and existing Technology, IT Operations and Digital Services, the scope of which includes the Digital Front Door, Automation, Cerner EMRs, all Ancillary Clinical Applications, ERP and Corporate Systems, IT infrastructure, Integrated Communications, Desktop Services, Service Desk, Biomedical Engineering, IT Operations, and Regional Hospital & Medical Group (Physician Practices) Integration for the entire New York Presbyterian Health System. Providing effective leadership, communication, direction and administration of the department across all NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital campuses, Regional Hospital Network, Physician Service Organization and Ambulatory Care Organization. Leo began working for NewYork-Presbyterian (back then Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center) as a volunteer in 1995. He joined the staff in 1996 as a workstation coordinator and since then has served in various roles with progressive responsibility in the Department of Information Services, including VP of Converged Technologies, VP of Technology, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Technology & Digital Officer. Leo earned a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from a combined program offered by Rutgers University and New Jersey Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Zicklin Business School. He is also a Cisco-Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE). Less