Facilitating Seamless Patient Experiences and Joy in Healthcare Practice: A Case Study

The NewYork-Presbyterian healthcare system is on a mission to maximize patient experience and outcomes, which requires creating an environment that facilitates seamless and connected experiences for patients and joy for its healthcare practitioners. From engaging with the local community to understand patients’ needs, providing tools to the practitioners, and leveraging modern technologies, including EHRs, secure messaging systems, and telemedicine for its patients, how is their Healthcare, Business, and IT leadership joining hands to deliver on the intended outcomes?

Contributors

Leo Bodden

Leo Bodden, Group Vice President & Chief Digital and Technology Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Leo Bodden is Group Vice President and Chief Digital & Technology Officer. In this role, he is responsible for development, research, budgeting, and strategic and operational oversight of all emerging and existing Technology, IT Operations, and Digital Health initiatives.
Rick Evans

Rick Evans, Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer , NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Rick Evans, is Senior Vice President & Chief Experience Officer for NewYork-Presbyterian. In this role, he is responsible for overseeing NewYork-Presbyterian's efforts to enhance the patient and family experience across the continuum of care.

Leo Bodden
