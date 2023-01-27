Facilitating Seamless Patient Experiences and Joy in Healthcare Practice: A Case Study

The NewYork-Presbyterian healthcare system is on a mission to maximize patient experience and outcomes, which requires creating an environment that facilitates seamless and connected experiences for patients and joy for its healthcare practitioners. From engaging with the local community to understand patients’ needs, providing tools to the practitioners, and leveraging modern technologies, including EHRs, secure messaging systems, and telemedicine for its patients, how is their Healthcare, Business, and IT leadership joining hands to deliver on the intended outcomes?