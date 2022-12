Enabling Curiosity at Scale

A multifaceted technical leader with over 2 decades of extensive experience in designing & delivering effective corporate, information security & business continuity programs mapped to global compliance standards; defining and evolving the direction of the Cyber services to ensure delivery of security solutions and enabling their adoption across Product & Application landscape. Leveraging a strong background in formulating the overall approach to organization's technology direction; facilitate strategic conversations with technical audiences while building confidence with business stakeholders; successfully formulated strategic Cyber Security transformation plans for large enterprises. Exemplify adeptness in accomplishing specified short and long term goals across numerous organizations. Having an entrepreneurial mind-set, along with a proven ability to build relationships with diverse audiences. Highly innovative and goal-oriented Technical Leader with functional expertise in Information Security Strategic framework implementation, Application Security Architecture, Information Security Policy, Procedure & Standard development, Information Security Awareness programme implementation, Identity Access Management, Governance, Risk and Compliance, Vulnerability Management, Assessment & Penetration Testing, Regulatory, Compliance & Audits, Third Party Risk Management. Demonstrates effectiveness in cultivating relationships with diverse levels of professionals within organization.Extensively involved in Technical Security Leadership, Organization Growth, Security compliance and Audit, Risk Management & Incident Response, Policy and Program Development, Information Security Group Leadership and Operational Engagement. Less