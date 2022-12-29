CXO Others

Enabling Curiosity at Scale

To stay relevant in today’s fast-paced world, the people within organizations need to become more curious. But most of them stop once they’ve found what is satisfactory and stick by it—how do we enable such curiosity at the scale where all our employees explore unknown territory leading us into unforeseeable paths that can help us thrive throughout changing times?

Kalpesh Doshi

Kalpesh Doshi, Group Chief Information Security Officer, HDFC Life

A multifaceted technical leader with over 2 decades of extensive experience in designing & delivering effective corporate, information security & business continuity programs mapped to global compliance standards; defining and evolv...

Kalpesh Doshi
