EmblemHealth + ACPNY: A Healthcare Payvider (Payer + Provider) Patient Empowerment Journey

AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY), now a part of EmblemHealth Family of Companies, forming a payvider (payer + provider) entity, has been focused on practicing community health across the New York City Metro area. During the pandemic, EmblemHealth and ACPNY developed technological measures to assist patients with staying up to date with their health journeys. In addition, they use the infrastructure built beyond the pandemic to empower patients using their collective strengths. So why did these two entities come together to form this unique payvider model for healthcare delivery?

What challenges did the patient/provider encounter during the pandemic, which they addressed as a cohesive unit leveraging creative technology solutions despite barriers to technology access and lack of technology literacy, among other constraints? How must such technology solutions evolve to meet the shifting needs of members/patients?

Contributors

Tom MacMillan

Tom MacMillan, Chief Information Officer, EmblemHealth

Tom MacMillan serves as Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer for the EmblemHealth family of companies. In this role, he is responsible for business transformation, including all areas of information technology and data and
Dr. Julie Patel-Pannullo

Dr. Julie Patel-Pannullo, Regional Medical Director, Advantage Care Physicians

Dr. Patel-Pannullo guides AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY) in establishing leading-edge clinical partnerships and ensuring our practice remains active in developing workflows and technology solutions to deliver more personalized care. Her 2

Tom MacMillan
