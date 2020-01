CISO as a Digital Business Leader

Leon Ravenna is Chief Information Security Officer at KAR Auction Services, Inc. He leads KAR’s efforts in global security strategy, execution, and privacy and compliance services for the company’s more than 17,500 employees. A seasoned CISO, Leon has extensive experience in regulatory, compliance, and privacy, having managed ISO27001, HIPAA, SSAE-16, PCI, and NIST system builds and audits—in addition to holding a PMP. He is one of a very small group worldwide to hold six major Global Privacy certifications including CIPM, CIPP/ C and CIPP/ E, CIPP/ G, CIPP/ US, and FIP. Leon has more than 25 years of technology leadership experience in healthcare, financial services, and technology companies. He has also led nationwide support, web, and CRM development efforts, data center builds, and infrastructure for SaaS companies in the medical and financial space. Less