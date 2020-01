CIO Agenda 2020

An IIT graduate with more than 24 years of experience in IT, managing complete IT portfolio for Indiabulls group including but not limited to Home Loans, Consumer Finance, Securities, and Real estate businesses for over a decade. Playing a leadership role in defining over all IT strategy with functional units and Top Management for starting new companies, designing new products, improvement in customer service & experience, develop business intelligence and increase responsiveness of the organization to changes in business dynamics. Having a strong belief in DIGITAL INDIA, emphasis has been at developing and implementing innovative ideas to improve user efficiencies through various automations and major digital initiatives. To achieve the same, have set up a dedicated innovation & transformation team with the vision of creating a customer-oriented, responsive and resilient organization. Developed an integrated eco system which provides a seamless integration between organization, partners, vendors and all other stake holders. State of the art solutions implemented using technologies like AI, RPA, Analytics etc. along with mobile interfaces for all feet on street employees, which empowers them to execute their tasks on the go without coming to branches resulted in huge improvement in employees productivity and business growth. Developed first of its kind digital platforms in India for Home Loan and Consumer finance customers, where they are empowered to do their all transactions in a digital world without any physical interaction with the organization. Setting up a robust hybrid cloud infrastructure and achieving highest standards of information security for our digital platforms resulted in a secure, scalable, reliable, high performance IT systems has helped in developing a growth oriented business model. Less