With frequent external and organizational disruptions, shifting consumer demand, and cybersecurity risks higher than ever—how are the CIOs planning to support their businesses stay resilient, flexible, and agile and make the most of the year 2020?
CIO Agenda 2020
Contributors
Nafees Ahmed, Chief Information Officer, India Bulls Housing Finance Ltd.
An IIT graduate with more than 24 years of experience in IT, managing complete IT portfolio for Indiabulls group including but not limited to Home Loans, Consumer Finance, Securities, and Real estate businesses for over a decade. Playing a leadership role in defining over all IT strategy with functional units and Top Management for starting new companies, designing new products, improvement in customer service & experience, develop business intelligence and increase responsiveness of the organization to changes in business dynamics. Having a strong belief in DIGITAL INDIA, emphasis has been at developing and implementing innovative ideas to improve user efficiencies through various automations and major digital initiatives. To achieve the same, have set up a dedicated innovation & transformation team with the vision of creating a customer-oriented, responsive and resilient organization. Developed an integrated eco system which provides a seamless integration between organization, partners, vendors and all other stake holders. State of the art solutions implemented using technologies like AI, RPA, Analytics etc. along with mobile interfaces for all feet on street employees, which empowers them to execute their tasks on the go without coming to branches resulted in huge improvement in employees productivity and business growth. Developed first of its kind digital platforms in India for Home Loan and Consumer finance customers, where they are empowered to do their all transactions in a digital world without any physical interaction with the organization. Setting up a robust hybrid cloud infrastructure and achieving highest standards of information security for our digital platforms resulted in a secure, scalable, reliable, high performance IT systems has helped in developing a growth oriented business model. Less View all posts
Carol Fawcett, Corporate Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Golden State Foods
As Corporate Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Golden State Foods, Carol Fawcett provide vision and leadership for developing and implementing information technology initiatives. She directs the planning and implementation of enterprise IT systems in support of business operations in order to improve cost effectiveness, service quality and business development.With more than 30 years of IT experience, Carol is a seasoned CIO with a proven track record in infrastructure, applications, e-commerce, Salesforce automation and customer care. She has served in a variety of leadership roles at leading Southern California companies, such as Western Digital, where she served as Senior Director of Information Services for 14 years and Quest Software, where she served as Vice President and Chief Information Officer for 12 years.After Dell's acquisition of Quest Software in 2012, Carol was appointed Chief Information Officer over the combined Dell Software Group which included eight global business units from Dell's software portfolio. In addition, she was appointed Executive Director of IT Mergers and Acquisitions, and Infrastructure Engineering leading a team of 300+ engineers and technicians who introduced new technologies into the global Dell environment. In this role, she led the integration of Dell and Quest to align, leverage and capitalize on the latest trends in security, mobile, analytics and the Cloud.Originally from Chicago, Carol has lived in Southern California for four decades. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems from National University in San Diego and an Extended Certification from the University of California, Irvine, along with additional certifications in Oracle, SOX Compliance and Project Management. Carol enjoys supporting Golden State Foods Foundation and Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. Less View all posts
