Can Kofax deliver on its Intelligent Automation promise?

In his role as Chief Strategy Officer, Chris develops and drives the company's global strategic initiatives, Intelligent Automation thought leadership, market positioning and internal cross-functional alignment. Chris is intently focused on helping clients realize enterprise value through the Kofax Intelligent Automation portfolio, which consists of a Platform, Purpose-Built Applications and Multi-Function Device & Productivity tools. Specific Kofax technologies include Cognitive Capture, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), AI data transformation algorithms, process discovery, advanced analytics and process orchestration. Chris also leads the Global Strategic Alliance Program, which is focused on building a connected ecosystem of AI, Automation and Analytics solutions to help customers achieve and sustain a state of Hyperautomation.Prior to Kofax, Chris spent five years at Deloitte Consulting where he led the U.S. Public Sector Intelligent Automation practice. Prior to Deloitte, Chris spent twenty years in various senior CFO roles across the federal government. He is often called on by publications and conferences as a thought leader in the Intelligent Automation space.