Organizations across industries are adopting automation to handle use cases including repetitive transactions to complex knowledge-based business processes. Focus is shifting from creating only operational efficiencies to revenue generation. Kofax, a new entrant in the crowded intelligent automation solutions category, claims that it’s solution is designed from the ground up to help organizations enable intelligent automation holistically and exploit its potential fully. What evidence does Kofax have to prove this claim? What set’s Kofax apart from the others in the landscape? Can Kofax deliver on its intelligent automation promise?