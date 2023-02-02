Business-first Chief Data Officers (CDOs) must understand business goals, processes, and challenges and develop a data strategy aligned with the overall business strategy. In addition, they must build a data-driven culture that values and relies on data, foster strong partnerships with various teams, including IT, marketing, and operations, and keep up with industry trends to identify new opportunities to use data to drive business value. So what are the top challenges that data leaders face that prevent them from earning and acing the role of business-first CDOs?
Becoming a Business-first CDO
Contributors
Pawan Verma, Chief Data Officer, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Pawan is a thought leader in the finance, risk and regulatory data management space. He has executed multiple enterprise-wide data programs, he specializes in establishing and orchestrating initiatives to enhance data management capabilitie... More View all posts
Pawan is a thought leader in the finance, risk and regulatory data management space. He has executed multiple enterprise-wide data programs, he specializes in establishing and orchestrating initiatives to enhance data management capabilities for mid to large size financial institutions. He has a good mix of working in the industry and with Big 4 consulting firms. He has helped a lot of large institutions enhance their data quality for business process optimization, revenue generation, risk and regulatory compliance. He currently is the CDO of ICBC and is on a journey to overhaul the bank's data management infrastructure from people, process and technology perspective. He has demonstrated strategic thinking, developed innovative solutions, and is an effective communicator at all management levels and is a strong team player. Less View all posts
Shahidul Mannan, Chief Data Officer, Bon Secours Mercy Health
Senior Technology executive, result oriented thought leader, and passionate technology advocate who effectively aligns product strategy and technology with business in large organizations and startups. Successfully develops and monetizes so... More View all posts
Senior Technology executive, result oriented thought leader, and passionate technology advocate who effectively aligns product strategy and technology with business in large organizations and startups. Successfully develops and monetizes software products and digital enterprise assets intersecting big data, platform, cloud, mobile technologies and information management. Drive governance and technology programs from concept, strategy, and architecture through execution. Key career focus areas include: • Technology and Product Strategy • Data Analytics Strategy, Digital Transformation • Big Data, Analytics, AI, SaaS, Mobile Products • Software Business Leadership • Organization Development, Change, Governance • Product and Program Management, P&L • Architecture & Engineering Less View all posts