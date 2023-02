Becoming a Business-first CDO

Pawan is a thought leader in the finance, risk and regulatory data management space. He has executed multiple enterprise-wide data programs, he specializes in establishing and orchestrating initiatives to enhance data management capabilities for mid to large size financial institutions. He has a good mix of working in the industry and with Big 4 consulting firms. He has helped a lot of large institutions enhance their data quality for business process optimization, revenue generation, risk and regulatory compliance. He currently is the CDO of ICBC and is on a journey to overhaul the bank's data management infrastructure from people, process and technology perspective. He has demonstrated strategic thinking, developed innovative solutions, and is an effective communicator at all management levels and is a strong team player. Less