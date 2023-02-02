CXO Leadership Upcoming

Becoming a Business-first CDO

Becoming a Business-first CDO

Business-first Chief Data Officers (CDOs) must understand business goals, processes, and challenges and develop a data strategy aligned with the overall business strategy. In addition, they must build a data-driven culture that values and relies on data, foster strong partnerships with various teams, including IT, marketing, and operations, and keep up with industry trends to identify new opportunities to use data to drive business value. So what are the top challenges that data leaders face that prevent them from earning and acing the role of business-first CDOs?

Contributors

Pawan Verma

Pawan Verma, Chief Data Officer, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Pawan is a thought leader in the finance, risk and regulatory data management space. He has executed multiple enterprise-wide data programs, he specializes in establishing and orchestrating initiatives to enhance data management capabilitie... More   View all posts
Shahidul Mannan

Shahidul Mannan, Chief Data Officer, Bon Secours Mercy Health

Senior Technology executive, result oriented thought leader, and passionate technology advocate who effectively aligns product strategy and technology with business in large organizations and startups. Successfully develops and monetizes so... More   View all posts

Advertisement

Citrix DaaS MPU 300X250
Pawan Verma
Amaze for Application 1 Leaderboard 728X90

Login


Not Member Yet?
Register

Register

  • Name

  • Contact Info

  • About Yourself

  • Minimum length of 8 characters
  • Upload

  • Location

  • Professional Background

  • Other Social Profiles

  • Areas of Interest