Decades ago, CISOs started as the guardian of the firewall, defending a well-defined perimeter. But today, with anytime and anywhere data access imperative, such boundaries are blurred. Securing crown jewels in a cloud environment, with poor under the hood visibility, has been daunting. And, to tackle the daily fires while preparing for what’s ahead, it has been challenging to build a next-gen security talent pool. How are CISOs addressing these top three challenges?